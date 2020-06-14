MALIBU—As of Friday, June 12, Chad Hayes – one of the two co-writers of “The Conjuring” – has reduced the price of his townhouse in Malibu’s exclusive Point Dume area 3 times.

Public records reveal that the property was originally listed for $1.3 million in January this year. This price was reduced to $1.25 million in February, and further lessened by $5,000 to $1.245 million on June 12. In May, the home was listed for rent at $8,000 per month, but this amount has since decreased to $7,000.

Located on a 3.25-acre lot at 6435 Zumirez Dr. Apt. 20, the 2,292 square foot home contains 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Both bedrooms are master suites with their own jacuzzi tubs. One has a fireplace, while the other has 2 balconies and a walk-in closet. There is also a large, separate office that can function as a third bedroom.

According to the official description, the “exterior grounds are tropical and give the complex a resort feel.” There is a private patio in the backyard with foliage and a fountain, and a saltwater pool is situated “a short distance from your front door.”

Juan Cabrillo Elementary School and Malibu High School are around 2 miles away from the property.

Hayes purchased the house on March 31, 2015 for $1.005 million, and records on the property website Zillow show that he received a pending offer two days later for $44,000 more (but this deal appears to have fallen through). He listed it in May 2018 for $1.285 million, and decreased the price before taking the property off the market two months later.

Cathy Bindley of Sotheby’s International Realty and Debbie Kester of Douglas Elliman are the property agents. The former can be contacted at (310) 980-6448 or (310) 456-1511, and the latter at (310) 975-3870 or (310) 738-1200. View the listing on Bindley’s website and Douglas Elliman’s.