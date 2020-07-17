PACIFIC PALISADES— On Tuesday, July 14, a French-inspired chateau was listed for $9.1 million. It was last sold in 2006 for $6.6 million. The chateau is located at 325 Toyopa Dr, Pacific Palisades, California.

Châteauesque, or the Château Style is a Revivalist architectural style based on the French Renaissance architecture of the châteaux of the Loire Valley. The style was most prominent from the late fifteenth century to the early seventeenth century in France. Styles reminiscent of it have emerged around the world, notably the Chateau Marmont in Hollywood.

The Pacific Palisades chateau is 6,724 square feet. It has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a half bathroom. It is unfurnished with mixed, hardwood, and tile flooring. The living room has beamed ceiling features, a stone fireplace, and French doors leading to a patio. There are two other fireplaces in the family room and master bedroom. The chefs kitchen has Carrara marble countertops. Additionally, it has an in ground private pool, spa, walk-in closet, stream shower, balcony, library/office, outdoor kitchen with Wolf BBQ, and a three car garage.

Dan Urbach currently holds the listing. Urbach represents buyers and sellers in the exclusive neighborhoods of Pacific Palisades, Santa Monica, Brentwood, and Malibu.

For more information and photos, visit: www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/325-Toyopa-Dr_Pacific-Palisades_CA_90272_M17182-67664