HOLLYWOOD HILLS — The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announced the 101 Freeway Median Replacement Project will partially close the road. The project will span 19.3 miles from from Pilgrimage Bridge in Hollywood to Valley Circle Boulevard in Woodland Hills.

The scheduled closure times for construction are Monday to Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., and Friday from 11 p.m. to 9 a.m., Caltrans District 7 confirmed to Canyon News.

The goal of the project is to “replace the existing concrete median barrier to improve effectiveness and reduce collision severity for motorists traveling along US 101,” Caltrans said.

Caltrans continued, “The project will improve effectiveness and reduce median collision severity for motorists. Additionally, installation and increased height of the upgraded median barrier will provide glare protection from opposing traffic.”

Construction for the project is scheduled to last until the Winter of 2022/2023. Caltrans estimated the total costs for the project to be approximately $49 million.

“Some lanes may be closed in either direction or both directions simultaneously to facilitate a safe work zone for workers and motorists. At least one or two lanes in each direction will remain open for traffic while work is underway.”

California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers will patrol the area to enforce the 55 mile-an-hour speed limit, Caltrans said. Motorists are encouraged to “Slow for the Cone Zone” and be “Work Zone Alert.,” as traffic fines are doubled in construction zones.

Drivers can check road conditions on Caltrans Quickmap.