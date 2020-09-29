AMERICA—On Saturday, September 26, two San Diego Catholic Churches, St. Peter’s Chaldean Catholic Cathedral on 1627 Jamacha Way in Rancho San Diego and Our Mother of Perpetual Help Syriac Catholic Church on 1101 Mollison Avenue in Unincorporated El Cajon, California were both found vandalized.

The video footage captured showed the vandals on the premises at 2:30 a.m. spray painting the front of the St. Peter’s Cathedral with messages of hate including the swastika. Written in spray paint were the words, “White Supremacy,” “Biden 2020” and “BLM.”

San Diego Sheriff’s Department was at the scene of the crime at St. Peter’s when they learned of second vandalism at Our Mother of Perpetual Help. The graffiti reported to be similar and also including the swastika [Nazi symbol of hate].

Fr. Andrew Younan, “Fr. Andy,” wrote in his blog about the vandalism at St. Peter’s. Fr. Andy, one of several Priests at the Cathedral wrote in his blog that he has served at St. Peter’s for the past 12 years, and was away only three days when the Cathedral was vandalized.

St. Peter’s Pastor, Fr. Daniel Shaba, said, “It makes zero sense. As much as I’ve tried to logically piece it together, it just makes no sense to me.” Father Shaba also indicated that there has been a great outpouring of support from the community.

“The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office recognizes the distinctive fear and stress typically suffered by victims of hate crimes, the potential for reprisal and escalation of violence, and the far-reaching negative consequences that hate crimes have on our community. The District Attorney’s Office considers hate crimes to be very serious and is committed to prosecuting hate crimes aggressively through vertical prosecution by the Hate Crimes Unit, within the Special Operations Division,” said San Diego District Attorney’s Hate Crimes Unit.

“Right now, what we are telling the community to do is to pray for more peace in the world, first and foremost,” he said. “But, also the repentance of these people that decided to do this to the church,” said Father Daniel Shaba.

Both incidents are considered hate crimes and under investigation. If you recognize the vandals or have any information, please contact the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department at (858)565-5200.