BEVERLY HILLS—As of May 14, the company the Corcoran Group has set up a new grand office in Beverly Hills that was formerly a boutique.

The Corcoran Group is a modern real estate company. The franchise affiliate is setting up a new office that is 5,000 square feet located on 9647 Brighton Way. The new office will go up sometime during this summer. The company is hoping that the new office will have about 200 agents.

According to The Real Deal, the company felt its new office in Beverly Hills would represent its lofty ambitions in the luxury residential market of Los Angeles.

The company first moved into the Los Angeles market last November in 2020. The company also has offices in Manhattan Beach and Los Feliz.