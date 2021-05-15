SANTA MONICA—On May 13, a man in Santa Monica jumped off an overpass on I-10, to commit suicide. He was pronounced dead at the scene when police and the fire department arrived. The man’s name has not been released to the public.

In a press release by the Santa Monica Police Department, the police said they received the call at around 1:57 p.m. after the man had already jumped. Those who called 911 said they had seen the man at the 4th street overpass who hung onto the guardrail before he jumped. He was struck by a car when he jumped and died immediately. I-10 westbound lanes were closed as the scene was assessed, and traffic was diverted to Lincoln Boulevard.

This is the 3rd public suicide in the city this year. If you or anyone you know is struggling with mental health, there are many resources you may use. The National Suicide Hotline is 800-273-8255; you may also speak to a mental health professional by calling 800-854-7771. The L.A. County Department of Mental Health has additional resources listed on their website at dmh.lacounty.gov. These resources are available 24/7, and you may reach out at any time needed.