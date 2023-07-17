SANTA MONICA—One of Santa Monica’s City Council members was assaulted by a man on Third Street Promenade on Sunday, July 16, around 3 p.m.

Phil Brock and his wife Cathy were walking around the Promenade when the couple observed a man who was tearing down signs posted on an empty storefront located on the 1300 block of the Promenade. The signs were advocating for the removal of needles from parks and the Promenade.

Brock asked the man to throw the remnants of the signs in the trash instead of leaving it across the promenade and identified himself as a Councilmember. This is when the assailant began throwing trash at the Councilmember and his wife.

The suspect was screaming and began using what was reported to be offensive language.

Brock began picking up the pieces of the sign when the suspect grabbed a half-filled bottle from the trash and threw it’s remaining liquid on both the Councilmember and his wife. He then threw the bottle at Brock and left the scene.

The couple made a police report after the assailant left the scene and waited there for them to arrive. As they were waiting the suspect turned around and attacked Brock by pushing him multiple times and trying to grab his hat. The pair struggled and a physical altercation ensued. The suspect got away with the Councilmember’s hat and left the scene.

Brock has suffered two swollen fingers as a result of the altercation.

When police arrived, they located the suspect and made an arrest. He was booked for simple battery and grand theft. The assailant was cited and released.

Brock filed a police report and signed a citizen’s arrest form.

According to Lt. Erika Aklufi the suspect refused to give the police department any address information and appeared to be homeless.