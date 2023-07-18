BEVERLY HILLS—A robbery that occurred on Monday, July 17, resulted in the arrests of four suspects that are said to be connected to the crime.

At around 6:30 p.m. two people were robbed along the 600 block of North Doheny Drive near Santa Monica Boulevard. Two suspects who were armed demanded their watches then fled toward the City of West Hollywood.

When interviewing the two victims they gave detectives a description of the suspects getaway car.

By 10 p.m. BHPD officers identified the suspects getaway vehicle on Santa Monica Boulevard and Charleville Boulevards, between Wilshire and Century City. They conducted a traffic stop and arrested three men and one woman. Officers closed south Santa Monica Boulevard at Charleville Boulevard as they were conducting the arrest and they reopened it shortly after.

The four suspects were booked into the Beverly Hills Jail on armed robbery charges.

Personal possessions and weapons found in the vehicle were recovered. They are believed to have been used in the robbery.