HOLLYWOOD— On Thursday, June 4, Counterpoint Records & Books announced that they will reopen on Monday, June 8.

Established in 1979 in the Franklin Village, Counterpoint Records & Books is a mom-and-pop book and record store. It is owned and operated by husband and wife, John and Susan Polifronio. It buys and sells “second-hand and rare records, books, CDs, DVDs, ephemera, and various other popular and out of print cultural items.” Their stock ranges from inexpensive classics to higher end or rare antiquarian items.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Counterpoint Records & Books closed in-store shopping. Alternatively, books were posted to eBay for purchase. The store was under threat of being permanently closed as the owners struggled to receive federal loans. Nonetheless, they continued to pay their three employees.

“We don’t know when we’ll be able to open up. It’s unknown and changing every day, and it makes planning impossible,” said Susan Polifronio in late April toThe Los Angeles Times.

Counterpoint Records & Books was able to survive and will now open as it follows the safety protocol. Face masks must be worn upon entering, and the occupancy will be limited to 6 shoppers at a time. For those looking to sell books, records, or other media, they must make a private appointment.

Counterpoint Records & Books is located at 5911 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028. For further information, visit www.counterpointla.com, call 323.957.7965, or email orders@counterpointla.com.