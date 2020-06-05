SHERMAN OAKS— On Saturday, May 30, diner Four ‘N 20 announced the closure of its Sherman Oaks location. The COVID-19 pandemic, lockdowns, and curfews all impacted the diner’s business and led to its closing.

The name “Four ‘N 20” originated from a lyric of the English nursery rhyme “Sing a Song of Sixpence”. The diner opened 40 years ago, primarily as a pie shop. It evolved to serve all-day breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Four ‘N 20 was inducted into the San Fernando Valley Business Hall of Fame. It is well-known as the filming location of Parks and Recreation’s JJ’s Diner, which has drawn many viewers to visit the diner themselves.

“Thanks for the memories! It has been our pleasure to have served you these 40 years,” posted Four ‘N 20 to their Facebook. “Not the way we wanted to go, but a new chapter awaits,” was later added. The post has over 200 comments left by their customers.

Other Los Angeles restaurants have also permanently closed like Melrose’s Auburn, the Arts District’s Bon Temps, Westwood’s Stan’s Donuts, Beverly’s Swingers, and Pasadena’s Sushi Ichi.

The Valley Village location of Four ‘N 20 is still operating.