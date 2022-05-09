WEST HOLLYWOOD— The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department West Hollywood Division confirmed that a strong-armed robbery occurred on Sunset Boulevard on Sunday, May 8, Sergeant Joana Warren of the LASD West Hollywood Division released in a statement. A couple was robbed of their expensive watches following an altercation.

At approximately 12:52 a.m., West Hollywood division deputies responded to a call of a possible battery at the 8800 Block of Sunset Boulevard, near Larrabee Street. When detectives arrived at the scene, they were in contact with two people, later identified as the victims. The victims appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and were “verbally and physically” uncooperative with deputies at first, Sergeant Warren reported.

The female victim revealed to deputies that they were robbed by several adult Black males driving a black Rolls Royce.

According to Sergeant Warren, an altercation between the victims took place in a parking lot in their vehicle. The suspects approached the victims in their vehicle and demanded money. When the victims could not provide money, the suspects demanded their watches – the female’s Michael Kors watch valued at $1,000 and the males Rolex watch, valued at $18,000 – and used bodily force to get them to surrender their property.

After the robbery, the suspects got back into their “dark-colored” Rolls Royce and fled the scene going southbound towards Larrabee Street.

The suspects were described as 4-6 male Black adults, wearing dark clothing. The victims did not know the suspects prior to the robbery. All the suspects are still outstanding.

The male victim reportedly sustained minor injuries during the incident and was treated by the Los Angeles Fire Department, KTLA5 reported.

West Hollywood Station Detective Bureau is conducting the investigation and following up with any leads. If you have any information regarding the above incident, please call the West Hollywood Station at 310-855-8850 and mention criminal report #922-02656-0986-201.