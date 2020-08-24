WEST HOLLYWOOD — After almost a decade of residency, actress Courteney Cox, 56, is selling her West Hollywood condo to a friend for $2.9 million.

The Friends star sold her luxury condo located at the 25th floor of the Sierra Towers condominiums off-market to one of her fellow friends. The deal was made in late July with Cox receiving $400,000 more than what she paid for the condo back in 2014.

The condo is 1,315 square feet and includes one bedroom, two bathrooms, and beautiful views of West Hollywood. The windows are floor to ceiling with an open concept floor. Those living in the building are given a fitness center, 24/7 security, and discreet staff.

Because the condo was sold off-market, there aren’t pictures to showcase or provide more details of the unit. The famed West Hollywood condominium was home to big name celebrities like Elton John, and Cher. It is still home to Sandra Bullock, Adam Sandler, Lily Collins and Kelly Osbourne.

Cox still owns a two-bedroom unit in the same building, next-door to the one she just sold. She also has her longtime home located in Malibu’s scenic Paradise Cove.