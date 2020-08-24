AMERICA—On Friday, August 21, a man attacked a store clerk and a customer within the South region of St. Louis, MO as he attempted to rob the store.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department reported that the perpetrator entered the grocery store on 3800 block of Meramec Street, located in the Dutchtown neighborhood, at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Friday, August 21.

The suspect entered the store by smashing the front window, and proceeded towards the cash register where the store clerk, a 59-year-old man, was working. The suspect started attacking the employee by striking him in his left forearm with the machete, according to the police.

SLMPD reported that the suspect then began to swing the machete towards his second victim, who was a male customer, age 59, shopping at the store. After about two minutes of fighting for the machete, the customer pulled the machete away from the suspect.

The man then ran away from the store on foot, heading east on Meramec Street. The store clerk was taken to a local hospital to get treated for the injury on his left arm. The police are still investigating the issue.

Canyon News have reached out to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for further information, but did not hear back before print.