WESTWOOD—Following a drive-by shooting which occurred at around 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, and left one man critically wounded, police are looking for a suspect who immediately fled the scene.

Reportedly, the victim was arguing with the suspect, until the suspect drove off. Moments later, the suspect came back and fired upon the victim multiple times, which witnesses say was in response to their disagreement.

Witnesses, however, were unable to decipher what the disagreement was about or what lead to the argument in the first place.

Additionally, police don’t have a description of the suspect or their vehicle, and aren’t able to surmise in which direction they fled the scene.

The 40-year-old male victim was rushed by paramedics to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The shooting occurred at the Habibi Cafe, a Middle Eastern establishment, which serves coffee and tea and operates a hookah bar. The cafe is located on Broxton Ave, near the intersecting street of Le Conte Ave, which is just blocks away from the UCLA dorms.