SANTA MONICA—A COVID-19 testing site opened on Monday, September 13 in Santa Monica’s Clover Park located at 2600 Ocean Park Blvd., in coordination with the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services, the state of California and OptumServe. Testing is free and available to Los Angeles County residents.

Testing is open Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., by appointment only. Both English and Spanish-speaking assistance will be provided on site. Visit covid19.lacounty.gov/testing to make an appointment. LA County residents without digital access can call 2-1-1, where operators can assist with appointments.

Masks are required for all people when in line and inside the testing site, regardless of vaccination status. Full COVID-19 health and safety measures will be in place at the testing location and surrounding areas to separate testing site and park activities.

The following factors DO NOT impact eligibility: immigration status, insurance status, age or underlying health issues. The testing is administered and managed by the private lab OptumServe. Appointments are scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis.

Test results may take up to 1-2 days. Individuals with positive test results will be notified by a phone call. Negative test results will be accessed by logging into a secure website. To schedule a COVID-19 test visit: https://covid19.lacounty.gov/testing/.