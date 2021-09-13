LOS ANGELES—Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Wilshire Division are asking for the public’s help in finding witnesses to assist in a daytime multi-stabbing.

On Saturday, September 11, around 9:15 a.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon stabbing call. A female victim jogger was stopped by the suspect and stabbed in the upper torso with a knife.

She stopped and took off her headphones as she tried to understand what the suspect was yelling at her, when he stabbed her. The suspect fled on foot. Moments later another call was generated with the same description of the suspect, who was challenging people with a knife.

The suspect is described as an African-American male, bald, standing at 5 feet and 5 inches tall, and weighing approximately 200 pounds. The suspect was wearing a baggy purple dark shirt, and gray cargo baggy shorts.

At approximately 9:35 a.m., officers spotted a victim sitting on a bus bench at north east corner of Washington Boulevard and La Brea Avenue, the victim was bleeding from the face.

All these incidents transpired within half an hour from each other. Detectives believe the crimes were committed by the same suspect and are seeking the public’s help in identifying him. Victims were transported to local hospital and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

It is requested that any individuals who may have observed the incident to contact Wilshire Major Assault Crime Detectives at (213) 922-8235. During non-business hours or on the weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477). Tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers by texting to phone number 274637 (C-R-I-M-E-S on most keypads) with a cell phone. All text messages should begin with the letters “LAPD.” Tipsters may go to www.LAPDOnline.org, click on “webtips” and follow the prompts.