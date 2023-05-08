WOODLAND HILLS—On May 5, at approximately 4 a.m., a wild coyote entered the home of Mia Shoshan. The family, who was asleep at the time were awakened by the commotion when the coyote spooked the cat.

According to reports, the cat was walking on top of the dining room chairs and hissing at the coyote.



Shoshan first told KTLA News that her brother was home at the time and came face-to-face with the coyote captured on surveillance video. The coyote made a quick exit out the same pet door.



Canyon News reached out to Shoshan via messenger, but did not hear back in time for print.



Coyote sightings are not rare in Woodland Hills. On May 29, 2022, a coyote entered the home of Julie Levine via a pet door. Levine told reporters the coyote was only inside for about three minutes.

On December 3, 2022, a toddler was attacked by a coyote on the front lawn of their Woodland Hills home. NBC4 first reported that Ariel Eliyahou heard her daughter’s distressed cries and thought the child must have fallen and hurt herself. The coyote had knocked the little girl down and was attempting to drag her away by the leg when the father of the child pulled up, grabbed the little girl, and scared off the coyote.



Coyotes are most prevalent in their mating season from February-March. Many of the sightings in residential areas in California have been from January through May.

The California Fish and Wildlife Department advise it is illegal to relocate a coyote. A special permit is required when coyotes become an endangerment to those in residential areas. If a wildlife conflict occurs in an urban environment, Wildlife California encourages residents to dial 911.