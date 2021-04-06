MALIBU—Two pedestrians were killed after being struck by vehicles in head-on collisions on Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) near Busch Drive on Sunday, April 4 after 10 p.m.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a collision struck a pedestrian crossing the street at 11 p.m. A second pedestrian was struck by a different vehicle trying to help the first pedestrian off the street.

Lanes were closed for an unknown duration on PCH and no streets lights were visible on the scene.

The names of the victims have not been released to the public. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the crashes.