SANTA MONICA—Pacific Park in Santa Monica, an oceanfront amusement park located on the pier since 1996 re-opened on Saturday, April 3.

Santa Monica’s largest tourist attraction will now be able to be enjoyed by visitors as the city decided it was safe again to open the entire park with more rules and restrictions. Pacific Park will fall along the rest of amusement parks in Los Angeles County as COVID-19 cases have significantly dropped over the past few months, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Due to its popularity and opening during the Easter holiday weekend, the park was at full capacity, which prompted the Santa Monica Police Department to arrive on the scene and limit the amount of people entering.

The SMPD issued a statement on Twitter on Sunday, April 4 that read:

“ALERT: Due to crowding there is limited access to the Santa Monica Pier. No emergency or danger, just due to overcrowding.”

A few of the new rules at the park due to COVID-19 include:

Guests can now purchase ride tickets online before visiting.

A single entrance to the ride area is open at the east side of the park.

The park will monitor the number of people there at one time.

The city of Santa Monica and the officials of Pacific Park will implement guidelines to keep guests and employees safe in the midst of the pandemic.

Pacific Park is the only known amusement park to house a fully solar Ferris Wheel in the county.

For more information about purchasing tickets or times of the park, visit pacpark.com.