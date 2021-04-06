WEST HOLLYWOOD-On Sunday, April 4, the City of West Hollywood announced that applications are now being accepted for the State of California’s COVID-19 Rent Relief program.

The COVID-19 Rent Relief program is designed to help low-income Californians through the payment of unpaid rent to landlords. Funding for this program comes from $2.6 billion in federal rental assistance.

“Landlords who opt-in and are approved for the State of California’s COVID-19 Rent Relief program may get reimbursed for 80 percent of an eligible renter’s unpaid rent for the period between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021, if the landlord agrees to waive the remaining 20 percent of unpaid rent for that specific time period,” the City said in an official announcement.

Eligible renters whose landlords do not participate in the program may also apply independently to receive 25 percent of unpaid rent for the period between April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021.

Eligibility information and links to the online application are available at https://housing.ca.gov. Additional information is also available on the City of West Hollywood’s Rent Stabilization and Housing Division webpage at www.weho.org/rent.