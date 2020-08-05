LOS ANGELES— On Monday, August 3, the husband of Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey was charged for allegedly pulling a gun on Black Lives Matter protesters outside their home.

The charges were brought by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra against David Lacey, 66, for three misdemeanor counts of assault with a firearm.

On March 2, about 50 demonstrators turned up to the Granada Hills residence of Jackie and David Lacey. Dr. Melina Abdullah and other protesters knocked on the front door to speak with the DA. Dr. Abdullah is the chair of the department of Pan-African Studies at California State University, Los Angeles and a co-founder of the LA chapter of Black Lives Matter. When David Lacey opened the door, he allegedly pointed a gun at Abdullah.

Video courtesy of @blmlosangeles via Instagram.

In a video documenting the event, Abdullah is heard saying, “Good morning. Are you going to shoot me?”

Lacey responded: “I will shoot you. Get off my porch.”

In an Instagram post following the incident, Dr. Abdullah said: “Yesterday, LA District Attorney Jackie Lacey’s husband pointed a loaded gun just inches away from my chest and threatened to shoot me and two other BLM organizers/allies. Thank you all for your outpouring of love, prayers and support.”

District Attorney Jackie Lacey also spoke out hours after at a press conference. Lacey said that protesters aimed “to embarrass… and intimidate” her, but apologized on behalf of her husband.

“His response was in fear, and now that he realizes what happened, he wanted me to say to the protesters, the person that he showed the gun to, that he was sorry, that he was profoundly sorry,” added Lacey.

District Attorney Jackie Lacey is up for reelection against former San Francisco District Attorney George Gascón in November. Representative Adam Schiff has rescinded his endorsement of Lacey, and Mayor Eric Garcetti is reconsidering his initial support for her. Moreover, Gascón has been endorsed by Senator Kamala Harris and Representative Maxine Waters.