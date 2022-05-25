DALLAS,TX—The Dallas Mavericks prevented being swept in the Western Conference finals, defeating the Golden State Warriors 119-109 on Tuesday, May 24 at American Airlines Center in Game 4. The loss snaps the Warriors’ nine game winning streak in the Western Conference Finals.

Golden State has a 3-1 lead over Dallas. No team has blown a 3-0 series in the history of the NBA Playoffs.

Mavs Superstar Luka Doncic had only one assist shy of a triple double, with 30 points, 14 rebounds and 9 assists. Mavs Forward Dorian Finney-Smith had 23 points, Reggie Bullock found his stroke after a disappointing Game 3, where he scored 18 points, while Jalen Brunson and Max Kelber were instrumental in the victory. Dallas played with a sense of urgency, knocking down 19 three-pointers and key contributions from the entire roster.

“Everybody in that locker room feels like we have more basketball to play,” said Finney-Smith.

The beginning of the second half was delayed 15 minutes by a leak in the roof. Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was beside himself in a combination of anger and embarrassment in the front row, as this is the second time this season the arena has had a leak.

The Warriors were not sharp, lackadaisical on defense and were sloppy. Dub Nation mounted a furious rally in the fourth quarter. Trailing by nearly 30 points with all of their starters on the bench, the reserves had not given up.

The Mavericks 29-point lead dwindled to 8 with 3:23 remaining in the game. Doncic put an end to Golden State’s comeback with a slam dunk on the next possession.

Prior to the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr held a press conference addressing the massacre at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.

“When are we going to do something?” Kerr yelled, before slamming his fists on the table. “I’m tired. I am so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there. I am sorry, I am tired of the moments of silence. Enough!”

Kerr has personal experience with gun violence after his father was murdered in a terrorist attack in Beirut in 1984. He has used his platform in the NBA as a player, analyst and coach to spearhead gun law reform in the country.

Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals is Thursday, May 26 at Chase Center in San Francisco. The Warriors will have an opportunity to win the West Division and reach the NBA Finals for the sixth time in eight years. Tipoff is 6 p.m. on TNT.