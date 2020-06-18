HOLLYWOOD HILLS- Actor Daniel Masterson, known for his roles as Steven in ‘That ’70s Show’ and Jameson in Netflix Series ‘The Ranch’, was charged on Wednesday, June 17 with three counts of forcible rape in separate incidents at his Hollywood Hills home. Los Angeles County District Attorney, Jackie Lacey, announced that the assaults occured between 2001 and 2003.

Masterson was charged with three counts of rape by force or fear. The defendant is accused of:

Raping a 23-year-old woman between the months of January and December of 2001

Raping a 28-year-old woman in April 2003

Raping a 23-year-old woman who he had invited to his Hollywood Hills home sometime between October and December of 2003.

Prosecuting Deputy District Attorney, Reinhold Mueller, stated that the alleged crimes all occurred at the defendant’s home in Hollywood Hills. If convicted as charged, the defendant faces a possible maximum sentence of 45 years to life in state prison.

Additionally, the District Attorney’s Office declined to file sexual assault charges against Masterson in two other cases, one for insufficient evidence and the other based upon the statute of limitations for the crime alleged.

The case remains under investigation by Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division.