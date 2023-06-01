HOLLYWOOD HILLS—“That 70s Show” actor Danny Masterson, 47, was found guilty in a retrial, of two of three counts of forcible rape in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday, May 31. Masterson was deemed a “flight risk” and was handcuffed at the defense table and taken into custody as he awaits his sentencing hearing.

The Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo read the verdict at 1:55 p.m., following the jury’s eight-day deliberation, Legal Affairs and Trials reporter Megan Cuniff reported. The jury convicted Masterson on two counts but deadlocked on the third count involving victim Chrissie Bixler.

Masterson’s wife, actress Bijou Phillips, began crying when the verdict was read – and again when he was handcuffed – to the point in which Judge Olmedo requested she quiet down.

“Can you maintain your composure? I know it’s hard. But if not I need you to step outside,” Judge Olmedo said to Phillips.

Phillips was joined by Mastersons family and friends: his mother Carol Masterson, his youngest brother Jordan Masterson, his sister Alanna Masterson, Phillips half-sister and singer, Chynna Phillips and her husband Billy Baldwin (the second-youngest brother of the famous Baldwin family).

Masterson was accused of raping three women – Chrissie Bixler, his ex-girlfriend Bobette Riales and a Jane Doe – in separate instances, in his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003. At the time of the crimes, he was at the height of his fame starring as Steven Hyde in “That 70s Show,” which ran from 1998 to 2006.

All three women were members of the Church of Scientology at the time, which Masterson is a member of as well. The three victims came forward 16 years later claiming that the Church of Scientology pressured them to keep quiet and not report the crimes.

They were reportedly inspired by former scientologist Leah Remini’s A&E series, “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath” to speak out about the crimes, The Underground Bunker reported. Masterson was first accused by five women in March 2017. By June 2020, he was indicted on three of the accusations and has been out on $3.3 million bail.

“The women who survived Danny Masterson’s predation are heroes. For years, they and their families have faced attacks and harassment from Scientology and Danny’s well-funded legal team,” Remini posted in response to the verdict. “Although Scientology and its leader, David Miscavige, were not formal defendants, they played a significant role in obstructing justice in this case,” Remini continued.

Cedric Bixler-Zavala, husband of victim Chrissie Bixler, lead singer of the Mars Volta and former Scientologist, testified against Masterson back in 2022. He also took to Instagram in response to the verdict:

“In case you’ve been sleeping under a fucking rock placed there by Scientology. My wife and the survivors did the unthinkable,” Bixler-Zavala posted. “Go ahead and send her some love. She needs it.”

This was the second trial for these accusations against Masterson. The first trial back in November 2022, resulted in a deadlocked jury in favor of acquittal on each of the three forcible rape counts. Masterson has maintained his innocence throughout the duration of both trials.

Masterson’s lawyer Phil Cohen reportedly asked Judge Olmedo to consider allowing Masterson to stay out on bail following the verdict of the retrial. In response, Olmedo said that she believes him to “potentially be a flight risk,” and a danger to the public now that he’s been convicted. Masterson was turned over to authorities and left the courthouse in handcuffs.

His sentencing is set for August 4 in Department 105 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office indicated in a statement. He potentially faces 30 years to life in prison.