BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police Department indicated in a news release on Friday, May 2, updates regarding AB-481. The Beverly Hills City Council will address AB-481 during its next session on Tuesday, May 7.

As of January 1, 2022, AB-481 requires law enforcement agencies to obtain City Council approval regarding the funding, acquisition, or use of military equipment. AB-481 designated certain equipment as “military equipment,” regardless of whether it was procured from the military. Approved military equipment currently utilized by the Beverly Hills Police Department includes:

-Unnamed ariel vehicles (Drones)

-Long Range Acoustic Devices (LARD)

-Robotics

-Armored Vehicles

-Command and control vehicles

-Breaching apparatus that are explosive in nature

-Ammunition of .50 caliber or greater

-Specialized firearms

-Specialized firearms with the ability to launch explosive projectiles

-Flash-bang devices

-Projectile launch platforms and their associated munitions

Individuals can review the inventory of the military equipment that the BHPD is requesting to purchase and an annual report on military equipment use.

During that Council Session the general public will get the opportunity to share their comments and any concerns they have.

For comments, questions and complaints can be submitted to: https://www.beverlyhills.org/569/Military-Equipment-Use-Policy-Assembly-B.