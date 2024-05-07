

SANTA MONICA BEACHES— On Friday, May 6, the most recent bacteria warnings for area beaches were published to protect the public from contamination. According to reports from the Los Angeles Department of Health, bacteria levels have now exceeded the state standards prompting beach closures, and reminding beachgoers of the dangers of the infected waters that may not be visible to the naked eye.



In Malibu, the May 6 warnings still included the Santa Monica Pier, in Santa Monica, Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey, Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu, Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga Canyon Beach, and Torrance Beach at Malaga Cove, North of R.A.T. Tower.



On March 3, the County of Los Angeles Public Health issued a press release warning the public of bacteria in Los Angeles County Beaches including the following information:



The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters. These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.



The beaches included in the warning are as follows. Updated information on which beaches are safe for people and their pets can be found on the Department of Public Health website.



Malibu Pier in Malibu, 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.



Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach, 100 yards up and down the coast from the public restrooms.



The entire swimming area of Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach, Mothers Beach in Marina Del Ray, and the inner Carrillo Beach in San Pedro



Pico-Kenter Storm Drain at Santa Monica Beach. Santa Monica South Tower 20, 100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain.



Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State Beach. Near Will Rogers Tower 18, 100 yards up and down the coast from the creek.

Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.



“Beach Closures—A beach is closed anytime there is a known sewage or chemical spill impacting ocean waters. Water contact may cause someone to become ill.

When a beach is closed, the Department of Public Health advises beach users to avoid all contact with ocean water in the closure area and where closure signs are posted,” —The Department of Public Health.



Newsweek published an article on April 29, reminding pet owners that the bacteria warnings include furry beach lovers.



Leptospirosis is a blood infection found in dogs. Symptoms may include fever, vomiting, abdominal pain, lack of appetite, diarrhea, and depression. Severe cases can reportedly lead to kidney failure and be transferred to humans.