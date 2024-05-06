MALIBU—On Friday, May 2, the city of Malibu disclosed that it will hold its first meeting about the Malibu Community Lands on May 21. The meeting is part of an project launching an extensive outreach and engagement program to gather community feedback regarding the future use of five community lands. In the next several months, the city of Malibu will seek input from the community, including residents, businesses and community groups.

The meeting on Tuesday, May 21 will run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at Malibu City Hall, located at 23825 Stuart Ranch Road.

According to the city of Malibu website, the meeting will provide background on the Community Lands project and serve as an opportunity for individuals to give insights and engage in meaningful discourse regarding the future use of the following five vacant parcels of land:

-Chili Cook-Off

-Triangle

-Heathercliff

-Trancas

-La Paz

Those unable to attend the event can provide feedback by submitting a public comment or emailing MalibuCommunityLands@MalibuCity.org.