BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills will celebrate Public Works Day on Sunday, May 19. The goal of Public Works is to educate the public on the 200 plus employees committed to maintaining and strengthening Beverly Hills’ infrastructure including: traffic and street lights, sidewalks, streets, the stormwater system, City facilities, parks and trees.

In addition, the Public Works Department provides fresh water, trash and recycling service, wastewater removal, and parking at city facilities and meters.

During the event on May 19, free bike repairs will take place and there will also be a collection held for used bicycles.

The Public Works Department will be collecting old bikes or parts that will help less fortunate members of the community to have access to transportation. Non-profit Walk ‘n Rollers will be on-site collecting bicycles to be fixed up and distributed to children and adults without the resources to purchase bikes on their own. Walk ‘n Rollers will also offer free safety inspections and minor bicycle repairs for residents that ride to the event.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be held at the Beverly Hills Farmer’s Market (Third St/Civic Center Dr).

For more details on programs and services browse the webpages, follow on social media, sign up for the newsletter “The Backbone,” or contact Public Works Customer Service. For more details about the Department of Public Works, visit www.beverlyhills.org/pw.