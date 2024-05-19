SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, May 17, David DePape, 44, the man who attacked Paul Pelosi was sentenced to 360 months (30 Years) prison time by U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley. According to a Department of Justice (DOJ) press release, U.S. Attorney Ramsey posted a statement on YouTube.



Prosecutors initially requested a sentence of 40 years prison time. DePape was sentenced to 30 years and 20 years on a second count, which included attempted kidnapping charges. The sentences are to be served consecutively.



On October 28, 2022, DePape reportedly broke into the San Francisco home of Paul and Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and violently assaulted Paul Pelosi with a hammer. He was 82-years of age at the time of the attack.



Police body cam footage of the attacker depicts Mr. Pelosi in his underwear, as it was late at night, and he had reportedly been asleep.



Reports indicate that DePape was a conspiracy theorist, who admitted to his brutal attack in court, but it was the former Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi that was his intended victim. DePape shared his disdain for her in court, saying that if she lied to him, he’d “break her knee caps.” He admitted to police that this was all part of his plan to end “Government Corruption.”



Paul Pelosi wrote the following impact statement regarding the condition the attack left him in. The Pelosi’s daughter, Christine, read the statement aloud in court:



“My head injuries continue to affect my life. My hair grew back, but I have bumps on my head from the hammer blows and a metal plate from skull surgery. The dizziness has not gone away.”



In November 2023, Paul Pelosi reported that he was suffering from vertigo, headaches, has fallen multiple times, and required nerve block injections in his neck for the pain.







