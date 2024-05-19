NEW YORK—On May 17, new reports on the New York vs. Donald J. Trump trial indicate that the New York State Commission has dismissed an ethics complaint filed against Justice Juan Merchan over accusations of bias exhibited by Judge Merchan toward the defendant, Donald J. Trump. Judge Merchan received a warning from the State Commission but will be permitted to proceed in what is now referred to as the age-old, “Hush Money Trial.”



Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) reported on the Jesse Waters Show for Fox News that Judge Merchan’s daughter, Loren Merchan works at a firm that fundraises for Vice President Kamala Harris.



On April 3, Rep. Elise Stefanik(R-NY-21) made the following statement demanding that Justice Juan Merchan recuse himself from President Trump’s trial for his, “clear judicial bias following the latest unconstitutional gag order.”



“Democrat Manhattan Judge, Juan Merchan, who donated to the Biden campaign and another anti-Trump cause in 2020, has clear judicial bias against President Trump. Merchan’s adult daughter is a Democrat political operative who has financially benefitted from her father’s unprecedented trial of President Trump. When Trump raised this additional evidence of Judge Merchan’s bias, Merchan retaliated by expanding his unconstitutional gag order on Trump.



The law and common sense absolutely requires Judge Merchan’s recusal from President Trump’s trial. We cannot allow a biased, far-left activist judge to strip the American people of our constitutional right to select their own leaders,” Stefanik stated.



Canyon News first covered the findings of the allegations against former President Trump in 2018, when the case first went to trial.



The lawsuit was a result of Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, who gave a former pole dancer from Louisiana turned adult film actress now known as, Stormy Daniels, $130,000 to cover up an alleged sexual encounter that transpired in 2006.



Reports indicate that in 2016, the alleged, “Hush Money,” was paid by then-Trump attorney, Michael Cohen to Daniels. This was all reportedly done in an attempt to keep the alleged affair out of the news during the 2016 Presidential election.



At that time, Daniels indicated to The Daily Beast, that she never intended to sue President Trump. This all began as a defamation of character lawsuit initiated by her former attorney, Michael Avenatti, unbeknownst to her.



It is not clear why this case is being retried as it is a breach of the 5th Amendment for a U.S. citizen to be tried for the same crime twice. Trump was vindicated in this lawsuit while serving as President of the United States between 2016 and 2020. Michael Cohen was said to have paid Daniels on his own accord. He reportedly had no instruction from Trump to do so.



In the end, there was no prosecutable evidence found against Trump. He was allowed to complete his Presidency without further ado.