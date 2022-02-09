BEVERLY HILLS—Actor, comedian and “Saturday Night Live” alum David Spade sold his Beverly Hills mansion for $19.5 million. The property was listed just last month.

The deal on the house closed Tuesday, February 8, according to the listing agent. The buyer’s name was not disclosed. The comedian purchased the house back in 2001 for about $4 million.

The 6,400 square foot residence was built back in 1978. It has four bedrooms and three fireplaces. The TV room was expanded to fit a bar and the his-and-hers bathrooms were updated by Spade. The home also features 20-foot ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Spade is known for his roles in the films “Tommy Boy,” “Black Sheep” and “Joe Dirt.” He appeared on the TV series “Just Shoot Me” and “Rules of Engagement.” He received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in September 2003. He recently performed voice work in the latest installment of the “Hotel Transylvania” franchise, “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” which was released in theaters on January 14, 2022.

Written By Kim Clausen and Casey Jacobs