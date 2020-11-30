HOLLYWOOD HILLS—A pedestrian was killed following a fatal collision with a car off the southbound 101 freeway on early Wednesday Morning, Nov 25, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP) officials.

CHP officials reported on scene at approximately 6 A.M., noting that the accident had transpired near the Western Ave. exit, blocking two right lanes in consequence.

Cal Trans reported, subsequently, at 6:53 A.M., that the number four, three, and two lanes of the freeway were to remain closed for an unknown duration pending the investigation.

CHP officials investigated the alleged fatality until around 8 A.M., when lanes were allowed to reopen.

Details as to the victim’s identity or the causes surrounding the accident were not divulged.