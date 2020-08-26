PACIFIC PALISADES—The “Children’s Summer Creative Writing Contest” of 2020 at the Pacific Palisades Branch Library will accept entries until September 8.

The contests is organized by the Friends of the Pacific Palisades Library Association (also known as the Friends of the Palisades Library). The contest is open to “Los Angeles residents or those who attend school in Los Angeles,” according to organizers.

Contestants may submit short stories, essays, non-fiction articles, dramatic scenes, monologues, or poetry. The theme of this year’s contest is “Surprise Us!”

“The theme can be interpreted in different ways, for example, a story that surprises the reader in some way or a story that has a surprise in it,” the Friends of the Palisades Library states on its website.

The competition is divided into five categories: 1st and 2nd grade, 3rd and 4th grade, 5th and 6th grade, 7th and 8th grade, and high school. Gift certificates to Diesel Bookstore in Brentwood will be given to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places in the amount of $250, $100, and $50, respectively.

Friends of the Palisades Library say “misspelled words are acceptable for younger entrants,” urging adults not to submit entries for contestants.

“The charm of many entries is in the creative mistakes of a beginning writer,” the website states.

It is not clear whether the award ceremony will happen in-person at the library or virtually via Zoom.

Friends of the Pacific Palisades Library Association can be reached at friends@friendsofpalilibrary.org for questions regarding the contest. Entries can be submitted at https://www.friendsofpalilibrary.org/DDM/cache/contest.