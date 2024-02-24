WESTWOOD—On Thursday, February 22, Jason Reitman, and a coalition of approximately 35 filmmakers along with the financial backing of a significant number of investors have taken custody of Westwood’s iconic Village Theater located at 961 Broxton Avenue.

Those involved in acquiring the theater include, but are not limited to the following people, both Jason and Phil Rietman, Steven Spielberg, Bradley Cooper, Christopher Nolan, J.J. Abrams, Guillermo del Toro, Chloe’ Zhao, Lulu Want, Denis Villeneuve, Christopher McQuarrie, Emma Thomas, Emma Seligman, Seth Rogen, Jay Roach, Judd Apatow, Damien Chazelle, Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Hannah Fidell, Alejandro González Iñárritu, James Gunn, Sian Heder, Rian Johnson, Gil Kenan, Karyn Kusama, Justin Lin, Phil Lord, David Lowery, Chris Miller, Todd Phillips, Gina Prince-Bythewood, and some other interested parties.



Many of the producers and filmmakers have indicated that they will be programming and introducing movies in the newly renovated venue.



Village Theater, known for its large tower is located near UCLA, and contains one of the largest screens in Los Angeles. Reports indicate the 93-year-old vintage theater will remain open while renovators add a bar, and a gallery where producers may show off their wares.



The National Theater Owner’s (NATO) President and CEO, Michael O’Leary thanked the group for their efforts.



“On behalf of the nation’s theater owners, we applaud this remarkable act of love from some of our greatest filmmakers in revitalizing the classic Village Theater. It promises to be yet again a community anchor in a historic moviegoing neighborhood.”



