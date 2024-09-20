BEVERLY HILLS—On September 19, at approximately 7:15 a.m., officers from the Beverly Hills Police Department and the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call concerning a man with a torch setting fires in the vicinity of the Los Angeles Country Club Golf Course located in the 10100 block of Wilshire Boulevard.



Reports indicate that there were fires set within a couple of blocks from where the individual was found with his torch. Specific details on the type of torch and the name of the suspect have not been released to the public. This case is still under investigation.



Those with more information are encouraged to contact the Beverly Hills Police Department, located in the Beverly Hills Civic Center at 464 N. Rexford Dr. Beverly Hills, CA 90210, or call (310)550-4951





