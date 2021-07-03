UNITED STATES−On Wednesday, June 30, Democrats passed legislation to reduce funding for Customs and Border Protection (CBP) by nearly $1 billion with no additional funding to aide and assist officers protecting the U.S. border.

The Appropriations bill was written on June 28, and passed on June 30. The bill included 92 pages of documentation for the redirection of funds previously used for U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Full-Text of the Appropriations Bill may be found here:

BILLS-117-SC-AP-FY2022-HSecurity-AppropsHomelanddraftbillFY2022

Republican leader, Kevin McCarthy, spoke out against the billion-dollar cut in funding for border security.

“You know what else the Democrats did?” McCarthy asked, “they didn’t add 1 extra dollar to the border patrol agents who are working overtime, who are being pushed like they never have been pushed before to protect us. It’s not enough for the Democrats to defund our cities, now they are defunding the borders making this nation unsafe in so many places.”

In a July 2 press release, Chief Border Patrol Agent, Aaron Heitke spoke on the surge of drugs coming across the U.S. border with Mexico.

“On a day that San Diego Sector agents encountered more than 700 people attempting to enter the U.S. illegally, the vigilance of our agents also prevented these highly addictive and dangerous drugs from entering American neighborhoods. I am proud of their efforts.”

Tweets by USBPChiefSDC

https://www.cbp.gov/newsroom/local-media-release/three-usbp-seizures-net-cocaine-fentanyl-meth-one-hour

On June 23, CBP officers at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge reportedly seized fentanyl worth over $384K in street value after processing a commercial bus arriving from Mexico.

CBP Air and Marine Operations agents reported the seizure of almost 1,300 lbs of cocaine with a street value of $17.6 million which was found in a vessel last week in Puerto Rico.

Every agent is a first responder. As they steadfastly patrol the border, they often provide rescue services during medical emergencies. Their actions save lives. This event highlights that truth.

Read: https://t.co/CUynfntICC pic.twitter.com/FbohpNv0tV — Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke (@USBPChiefSDC) July 2, 2021

The Biden administration announced new immigration practices in a June 15 press release that may be found on the White House web page. In the release, the Administration promotes plans for orderly processing, removing barriers and expanding, “lawful pathways,” for immigrants.

While in Central America, Vice President Kamala Harris promised $48 million in U.S. government resources to advance economic opportunities in Guatemala.

In a June 11 White House press release, the Biden administration announced that on his first day in office, the newly elected, Joe Biden, issued a proclamation terminating the redirection of funds for border wall construction.

Under the new plans, the Department of Human Services along with the Department of Defense were reportedly instructed to cancel all border wall projects funded with resources diverted from military construction and other efforts.