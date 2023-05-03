HOLLYWOOD HILLS— 37 year old Alabaman former Heavyweight boxing champion Deontay Wilder was arrested at 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2 on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon. The charge is categorized as a felony. The arrest occurred near Cahuenga and Sunset Boulevards in Hollywood. He was pulled over due to an obstructed license plate and heavy window tint on the Rolls Royce he was driving.

LAPD searched the car due to the smell of burnt marijuana. While conducting the search they discovered a 9mm gun.

He was released at 6:34 a.m. on a $35,000 bond. Wilder was cooperative throughout his arrest according to TMZ.

The former champion is due to appear in court over this incident on May 23.

“It’s also unclear if Wilder had a license to carry the concealed weapon found in his vehicle,” police told

“I’d rather be safe than sorry. The End,” Wilder tweeted three hours after his release.

The 2008 Olympic bronze medallist is in negotiations to fight British boxer Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia in December.

Wilder Held the WBC Heavyweight Championship belt from 2015-2020. He lost the belt in a 7th round loss to British boxer Tyson Fury in February 2020 in their second meeting in the ring. The boxers fought three times. Their first encounter was scored a draw in the Staples Centre in December 2018 causing Wilder to retain the WBC belt. Fury won their third fight by 11th round stoppage in October 2021.

He has a professional record of 43-2-1. He holds a perfect win record aside from the Fury fights and has a knockout ratio of 91.3%.