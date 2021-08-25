HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department are investigating a Hollywood In-Custody death that transpired on June 25. The LAPD reported that Hollywood Area patrol officers responded to a radio call of a shooting at the 1400 Block of Blue Jay Way. Officers arrived on the scene and determined that three armed suspects entered a home and were involved in a shooting with an armed security guard.

Two of the suspects were struck by gunfire, as well as the security guard and two additional victims. The security guard and victims were transported to a local hospital and are listed in stable condition.

The suspects fled the scene in their vehicle and a crime broadcast was initiated. Officers located the vehicle and conducted a High-Risk traffic stop. The driver exited the car as directed and was taken into custody without incident. The other two suspects that sustained gunshot wounds exited, but were unable to move away from the vehicle. Officers approached to render aid. The officers pulled the suspects a short distance away from the vehicle and handcuffed them without incident. One suspect sustained a non-life- threatening gunshot wound to his ankle. The other suspect sustained gunshot wound to his chest.

A rescue ambulance (RA) was requested and officers provided medical treatment to the suspect with the chest wound. The Los Angeles Fire Department provided additional medical treatment, but was pronounced dead on the scene. The additional suspect struck by gunfire was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Robbery Homicide Detectives (RHD) arrived and assumed investigative responsibility for the criminal aspects of the incident. Force Investigation Division (FID) detectives responded to the scene and are investigating the In-Custody Death.