WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Saturday, February 24, the LASD West Hollywood Station detectives posted on their Facebook page they are asking for the public’s help to locate a suspect involved in an assault with a deadly weapon.

On February 15, at approximately 1:20 a.m., an assault with a deadly weapon occurred in the 7300 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, in the city of West Hollywood. Two suspects approached the victim and assaulted him during a verbal argument.

Deputies located one suspect and arrested them for the assault. The second suspect remains outstanding and has yet to be identified. The suspect is described as male adult, approximately 30-40 years old, standing 5 foot and 10 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds.

Video of the incident has been posted on social media: https://www.lasdvideos.org/mediaportal/whd/.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with details on the assault is asked to contact Detective J. Morales at (310) 358-4058 or jjmorale@lasd.org. To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at (800)222-8477, or online at www.p3tips.com.