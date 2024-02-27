BEVERLY HILLS—On February 23, Los Angeles County Public Health (LACPH) posted their most recent Environmental Health Inspection results for restaurants within our coverage area and throughout Los Angeles County.



According to the LACPH website, if health hazards are found in the food service inspections, the restaurants risk being closed. Facility closures are the result of being out of compliance for more than 100 days. LACPH has lists available of all facilities that are currently closed including restaurants, food markets, and swimming pools.



Major violations and any repeat minor health factors must be corrected within 14 days.



“A Major Critical Risk Factor that is not corrected by the end of the inspection shall result in suspension of the Public Health Permit/License see Public Health Permit/License Suspension Due to an Imminent Health Hazard. The health inspector shall use the following guidelines to determine compliance dates.”



Those with minor, first-time health factors are given 14-30 days to come into compliance with the health inspector’s demands.



On the inspection sheet, there are sections that food service facilities must come into compliance with or have points deducted from their health score. A facility can score a 100 percent.



Big Mama’s and Papa’s Pizzeria located in Van Nuys scored a 100.

Others scoring 100 percent include the following:



Don Quixote, Los Angeles location

Donut Star, in Canoga Park

Chick-fil-A, in Canoga Park



Those scoring 99 percent:

Yummi Sushi, Santa Monica

Target, Canoga Park

Burrata House Canoga Park

Fat Sal’s, 6600 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Canoga Park

Downtown Pizzeria, in Canoga Park

Dumpling Monster, Canoga Park

Liquor Mart, Canoga Park

Vallarta Supermarket #112, Canoga Park

Grocery Outlet 8230, Canoga Park

WINGSTOP #465, La Puenta

USA GASOLINE, Winnetka

COSTCO Deli, Woodland Hills

SBARRO, Los Angeles



Those Scoring 98 Percent:



Erewhon Market – Juice Bar, Beverly Hills

Estrellita Market, Los Angeles

Target-Starbucks, Canoga Park

Topanga Valu Gas, Canoga Park

Goop Kitchen, North Hollywood

Wingstop, North Hollywood

Man Eating Plant / Katsu Sando, Canoga Park

Lucky 7 Liquors, Reseda

See’s Candies, Reseda

Hashemayars Service & Oil, Winnetka

FOOD 4 LESS #307, Bell Gardens

Little Ceasar’s #5775, La Puenta

Pizza Hut #30835, La Puenta

Cave Mezza Grill, Woodland Hills



Those scoring 97 percent.



Starbucks, Santa Monica

Gardena Liquor Mart, Gardena

B. W. Hotel LLC, Beverly Hills

CUT, Beverly Hills

Joey Restaurant, Woodland Hills

Jaybirds, Canoga Park

Basil’s Deli and Cafe, Canoga Park

Wendy’s #4156, Valencia

Sprouts Farmer’s Market (MEAT), Burbank

Shake Shack, Burbank

Vallarta Supermarket, Whittier

Those earning a health score of 96:



Great White, West Hollywood

Mendocino Farms, Studio City

India’s Cay Pit, North Hollywood

Kona Ice of Arcadia, North Hils

Bakery, North Hollywood

Yum Yum Donuts Franchise #9026, La Puenta

Sprouts Farmer’s Market, Burbank

Red Palace #2, Artesia

Thailand Restaurant, Reseda

Seafood City Supermarket, Cerritos



Those scoring a 95:

Superior Super Warehouse Market, North Hollywood

Champ’s Sports Pub, Burbank

Tortilleria, North Hollywood

American Gas Co., Newhall

Meat/Seafood, Torrance

The Corner Beef Noodle House, El Monte

7-ELEVEN Store 39090C, Newhall

Bionicos Jugos Zapopan Inc., La Puenta

Market Grill, Torrance

Crave Cafe, Studio City

Pinkberry, Studio City



Those scoring a health score of 94:



B. W. Hotel LLC Pool Bar, Beverly Hills

Georgio’s Pizza, Torrance

G and D Burgers, La Puenta

El Sombrero, El Monte

Pan Tang Restaurant, Tujunga



Those scoring a health score of 93:

El Cholo, Santa Monica

Pandaria Los Reyes, Los Angeles



A health score of 92:



Pablo Ice Cream, Irwindale



A health score of 91:



Sheng Hui Dim Sum, West Covina

Pokitomik A & M, Canoga Park

Tai Pan Chinese Fast Food, El Monte

A Health Score of 90:

B.W. Hotel LLC Banquet Kitchen, Beverly Hills

Bibibop Asian Grill, Santa Monica



A Health Score of 83:



Hercules Burgers, Los Angeles



There are more inspection scores on the Department of Public Health’s website with suggestions of what would need to be done to bring the score up higher including hygiene, keeping hands and surfaces clean, and more.



Cross-contamination is when food and utensils from one food item, say on a buffet, are found in the neighboring food choices. Self-serve options have lessened, those that are still using a buffet style often have servers so multiple people are not handling the serving utensils. There is now a barrier of some sort of glass or plexiglass between the server and the food, and between the customer and the food to lessen the chance of spreading germs through the hands, or sneezing, and coughing on the food.





