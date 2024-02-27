BEVERLY HILLS—On February 23, Los Angeles County Public Health (LACPH) posted their most recent Environmental Health Inspection results for restaurants within our coverage area and throughout Los Angeles County.
According to the LACPH website, if health hazards are found in the food service inspections, the restaurants risk being closed. Facility closures are the result of being out of compliance for more than 100 days. LACPH has lists available of all facilities that are currently closed including restaurants, food markets, and swimming pools.
Major violations and any repeat minor health factors must be corrected within 14 days.
“A Major Critical Risk Factor that is not corrected by the end of the inspection shall result in suspension of the Public Health Permit/License see Public Health Permit/License Suspension Due to an Imminent Health Hazard. The health inspector shall use the following guidelines to determine compliance dates.”
Those with minor, first-time health factors are given 14-30 days to come into compliance with the health inspector’s demands.
On the inspection sheet, there are sections that food service facilities must come into compliance with or have points deducted from their health score. A facility can score a 100 percent.
Big Mama’s and Papa’s Pizzeria located in Van Nuys scored a 100.
Others scoring 100 percent include the following:
Don Quixote, Los Angeles location
Donut Star, in Canoga Park
Chick-fil-A, in Canoga Park
Those scoring 99 percent:
Yummi Sushi, Santa Monica
Target, Canoga Park
Burrata House Canoga Park
Fat Sal’s, 6600 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Canoga Park
Downtown Pizzeria, in Canoga Park
Dumpling Monster, Canoga Park
Liquor Mart, Canoga Park
Vallarta Supermarket #112, Canoga Park
Grocery Outlet 8230, Canoga Park
WINGSTOP #465, La Puenta
USA GASOLINE, Winnetka
COSTCO Deli, Woodland Hills
SBARRO, Los Angeles
Those Scoring 98 Percent:
Erewhon Market – Juice Bar, Beverly Hills
Estrellita Market, Los Angeles
Target-Starbucks, Canoga Park
Topanga Valu Gas, Canoga Park
Goop Kitchen, North Hollywood
Wingstop, North Hollywood
Man Eating Plant / Katsu Sando, Canoga Park
Lucky 7 Liquors, Reseda
See’s Candies, Reseda
Hashemayars Service & Oil, Winnetka
FOOD 4 LESS #307, Bell Gardens
Little Ceasar’s #5775, La Puenta
Pizza Hut #30835, La Puenta
Cave Mezza Grill, Woodland Hills
Those scoring 97 percent.
Starbucks, Santa Monica
Gardena Liquor Mart, Gardena
B. W. Hotel LLC, Beverly Hills
CUT, Beverly Hills
Joey Restaurant, Woodland Hills
Jaybirds, Canoga Park
Basil’s Deli and Cafe, Canoga Park
Wendy’s #4156, Valencia
Sprouts Farmer’s Market (MEAT), Burbank
Shake Shack, Burbank
Vallarta Supermarket, Whittier
Those earning a health score of 96:
Great White, West Hollywood
Mendocino Farms, Studio City
India’s Cay Pit, North Hollywood
Kona Ice of Arcadia, North Hils
Bakery, North Hollywood
Yum Yum Donuts Franchise #9026, La Puenta
Sprouts Farmer’s Market, Burbank
Red Palace #2, Artesia
Thailand Restaurant, Reseda
Seafood City Supermarket, Cerritos
Those scoring a 95:
Superior Super Warehouse Market, North Hollywood
Champ’s Sports Pub, Burbank
Tortilleria, North Hollywood
American Gas Co., Newhall
Meat/Seafood, Torrance
The Corner Beef Noodle House, El Monte
7-ELEVEN Store 39090C, Newhall
Bionicos Jugos Zapopan Inc., La Puenta
Market Grill, Torrance
Crave Cafe, Studio City
Pinkberry, Studio City
Those scoring a health score of 94:
B. W. Hotel LLC Pool Bar, Beverly Hills
Georgio’s Pizza, Torrance
G and D Burgers, La Puenta
El Sombrero, El Monte
Pan Tang Restaurant, Tujunga
Those scoring a health score of 93:
El Cholo, Santa Monica
Pandaria Los Reyes, Los Angeles
A health score of 92:
Pablo Ice Cream, Irwindale
A health score of 91:
Sheng Hui Dim Sum, West Covina
Pokitomik A & M, Canoga Park
Tai Pan Chinese Fast Food, El Monte
A Health Score of 90:
B.W. Hotel LLC Banquet Kitchen, Beverly Hills
Bibibop Asian Grill, Santa Monica
A Health Score of 83:
Hercules Burgers, Los Angeles
There are more inspection scores on the Department of Public Health’s website with suggestions of what would need to be done to bring the score up higher including hygiene, keeping hands and surfaces clean, and more.
Cross-contamination is when food and utensils from one food item, say on a buffet, are found in the neighboring food choices. Self-serve options have lessened, those that are still using a buffet style often have servers so multiple people are not handling the serving utensils. There is now a barrier of some sort of glass or plexiglass between the server and the food, and between the customer and the food to lessen the chance of spreading germs through the hands, or sneezing, and coughing on the food.