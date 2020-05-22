DETROIT—On Thursday, May 21, the Detroit Police Department arrested a man after video surfaced of him beating an elderly patient at a facility. The suspect identified as, Jaydon Hayden, 20, is a student at Walter Reuther Psychiatric Hospital in Westland, Michigan. He recorded himself abusing an elderly man and woman. The incident occurred on May 15 at the Westwood Nursing Home in Detroit.

Video began circulating via social media with President Trump and celebrities including actor James Woods expressing concern over the situation.

The Detroit Police Department credits the circulation of concerned citizens leading to the arrest of the culprit.

“Thank you to everyone for your assistance in bringing the senior home incident to our attention. The Detroit Police Department is investigating the situation, and an arrest has been made. Thank you again,” shared the department on their Facebook page.

Authorities have yet to disclose the specific location and the suspect’s name. Individuals on social media were able to recognize the suspect and the location where the incident occurred. The Westwood Nursing Home, has not released a statement about the incident, where the victim, a 75-year old man is receiving treatment for injuries sustained at a local hospital.

A law firm representing Westwood Nursing Home revealed in a statement to WXYZ Detroit, that the man was also a patient and was “recently admitted for recovery and rehabilitation purposes on a temporary stay.”

According to his YouTube account, he is a boxing fan and has committed other felonies. In some of his videos, he is sparring allegedly at the Norwayne Boxing Gym.

Police have yet to comment additional details as the case is still under investigation.