WEST HOLLYWOOD—At 4:22 p.m. on April 21, a post was made on the Facebook page of Friends of Runyon Canyon, a nonprofit group that preserves Runyon Canyon Park, informing people that a wildlife health alert had been issued about sightings of dead squirrels in the park, along with squirrels that look either sick or tired.

Visitors to Runyon Canyon Park should be alert for the bodies of dead squirrels that might be found on park trails. Also to watch out for squirrels displaying unusual behavior or acting tired.

In addition, any visitors to Runyon Canyon Park should “not touch any squirrel, sick or dead, Keep dogs on leash and away from wildlife,” according to the post on the Runyon Canyon Park Facebook page.

Individuals are instructed to wash their hands after leaving the park and to not feed any animals, including squirrels. Anyone who encounters a sick, tired or dead squirrel should call the park ranger at 323-644-6661.

During the call, the park ranger will ask for information about where the sick squirrel was seen and when the squirrel was seen.

It is unknown what is causing the animals to become sick, and it is unclear if their illness is dangerous to humans.