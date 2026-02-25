MALIBU—The city of Malibu is informing the public that its Dial-A-Ride program operated through the Malibu Senior Center, is available to provide transportation service to those in need. The service supports:

-Adults 55 years and older

-Residents of all ages with disabilities

-Must live within City of Malibu limits

Where Can You Go?

-Malibu Senior Center – $1.00

-Within Malibu City Limits – $2.00

-Outside City Limits – $4.00

Passengers may take:

-Up to 3 one-way trips per day within the Malibu area

-1 round-trip per day when traveling outside City limits

Service Days for Dial-A-Ride operates Monday – Friday and is not available on weekends or city-observed holidays, including: New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, President’s Day, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day, Labor Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day (and the day after), and Christmas Day.

Contact the Malibu Senior Center at 310-456-2489 ext. 357. To learn more visit: https://malibucity.org/343/Senior-Center

To apply visit: https://www.malibucity.org/FormCenter/Parks-and-Rec-Forms-8/Senior-DialARide-Application-205?fbclid=IwY2xjawQL1_xleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETA2d2paNnFPeDh4d1pGeklPc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHv8T4_NBE5Jgx_WMTdQb5TAHxGdcKZ8kC92fezA-JPKWowB2HGYc-eKpQ627_aem_YZ_4L3UCmmDSKgrOh-Pdow

To watch the instructional video visit: https://youtu.be/WoK8-DlxUao.