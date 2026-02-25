SANTA MONICA—On Friday, February 20, a man allegedly assaulted and then sexually assaulted a woman on a Santa Monica beach. The Santa Monica Police Department announced that an arrest has been made in the connection to the incident. The assault occurred in the 1600 block of the Santa Monica oceanfront.

According to the inmate records maintained by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the man arrested is Dartanyan Montgomery.

Montgomery is 18 years old man. He appeared in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, February 24 and is being held on bail of 100,000. No details on the victim have been disclosed to the public.