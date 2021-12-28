HOLLYWOOD—The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of director, writer and producer Jean-Marc Vallée who died from a heart attack on Saturday, December 25. The director is known for his work behind the camera with Oscar-winning and nominated films like “Dallas Buyers Club” starring Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto. He also directed the film “Wild” which earned Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern Oscar nominations for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress.

Valle also directed and executive produced the HBO TV series “Big Little Lies” starring Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Zoe Kravitz. He also directed the HBO TV miniseries “Sharp Objects” starring Amy Adams and Patricia Clarkson. Many celebrities who worked with Vallée shared their thoughts via social media after the news of his passing was announced.

“With a gentle hand and heart Jean-Marc was a true receiver—he didn’t romanticize life so much as he saw life romantic—from the struggle to the pain to the wink and the whisper, love stories were everywhere in his eye,” wrote Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey via his Twitter page.

Actress Reese Witherspoon posted on her Instagram page:

“I will always remember you as the sun goes down. Chasing the light. On a mountain in Oregon. On a beach in Monterey. Making sure we all caught a little magic in this lifetime. I love you, Jean Marc. Until we meet again.”

Actor Jared Leto issued the following statement via his Instagram page, “A filmmaking force and a true artist who changed my life with a beautiful movie called Dallas Buyers Club. Much love to everyone who knew him. Life is precious.”

The following message was posted on the HBO Max Twitter page: “Jean-Marc Vallée was a brilliant, fiercely dedicated filmmaker who invested his whole self alongside every actor he directed. We are shocked at the news of his death and extend our sympathies to his sons, Alex and Emile and his extended family.”

Vallée leaves behind sons, Alex and Emile.