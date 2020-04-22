PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC— Gene Deitch, an American Oscar-winning illustrator, animator, film director, and producer has died at the age of 95 on April 17.

Deitch died unexpectedly during the night from Thursday to Friday in his apartment in Prague. He was born August 8, 1924 in Chicago and in 1959 arrived in Prague for a planned short stay. During this stay, he met his second wife, Zdenka Najmanova, whom he stayed in Prague for. Deitch directed 13 episodes of “Tom and Jerry” as well as some of the “Popeye the Sailor” series. In 2004, he received the Winsor McCay Award for his lifelong contribution to animation.

Deitch is survived by his wife and by three sons from his first marriage, whom are all cartoonists and illustrators as their late father.