CALIFORNIA— Dodger Pitcher Joe Kelly appealed his 8 game suspension and was successful, lowering it to 5 games instead.

Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly received an 8 game suspension based on July 28’s game against the Houston Astros after allegedly throwing directly in the area of the head of Astros’ Alex Bregman. Kelly also taunted and mocked Astros’ Carlos Correa after striking out the short-stop. The whole incident resulted in a bench-clearing fiasco. Kelly was not happy with his punishment and appealed the suspension. Luckily for Kelly, the suspension went down from 8 games to only 5.

While Kelly was not part of the 2017 Dodgers team during the Astros World Series cheating scandal, he was part of the Boston Red Sox who lost to the Astros as well. Many MLB teams were and continue to be upset over the lack of punishment the Astros players received over the investigated discovery that showed the team stole signs electronically, leading to their road and victory in the World Series in 2017.

Kelly is currently on the injured list with inflammation in his right shoulder but will still need to serve out his suspension once he is activated.