BEVERLY HILLS—The former Beverly Hills home of old Hollywood couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston sold for $32.5 million on August 16.

56-year-old Pitt and Aniston, 51, both famous for major acting roles— Pitt for movies such as “Seven” and “Ocean’s 11,” while Aniston made her debut as Rachel on the sitcom “Friends”— began dating towards the end of the ’90s. The pair bought the residence back in 2001 for the price of $12.5 million recently after marriage. They were married for five years before Aniston filed for divorce in 2005.

Pitt had quickly begun a relationship with Angelina Jolie— who he met on the set of “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” in 2004 and were together until divorcing in 2016— sparking many media outlets to speculate affairs between the two.

Pitt and Aniston still remain a talk in Hollywood, most recently for their brief reunited moment backstage at the SAG Awards in January.

After purchasing the 11,173-square-foot estate, the couple spent three years renovating the home, adding a screening room and other modifications before selling it for $28 million back in 2006.

The home, designed by Wallace Neff, and features five-bedrooms and 13 bathrooms went back on the market in 2019 for $56 million before dropping to $44.5 million in a recent price change. The new owner was able to get it for even cheaper.

The estate features: a bar and a sitting room on the first level with direct access to the swimming pool in the backyard, a newly built tennis court, two-story guest house, white marble fireplace in the living room and a breakfast nook in the kitchen along with many other unique and modern touches.