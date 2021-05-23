UNITED STATES−On Friday, May 21, officials from Dominion Voting Systems made a statement on their webpage stating that they are refuting baseless and false claims about the integrity of the Dominion election system or accuracy of the results in Pennsylvania.

In a separate report, Dominion claimed that there was nothing wrong with their system. All mistakes were made by human error.

Dominion Voting Systems reportedly sued Trump attorney, Rudy Giuliani, and has now threatened to sue Fox News over accusations that Dominion had faulty equipment.

The Dominion website indicates that they serve 67 counties in Pennsylvania including Armstrong, Bedford, Carbon, Clarion, Crawford, Erie, Fayette, Fulton, Jefferson, Luzerne, Montgomery, Pike, Warren, and York.

On May 19, Fayette County Commissioner, Scott Dunn made the following statement after learning that 77 precincts in Fayette county rejected ballots.

“At this point, we know the issue is printing the ballots. As to who is responsible, we don’t know that and it’s being investigated as we speak,” Dunn stated.

Canyon-news reached out to Commissioner Dunn for a statement, but have not heard back in time for print.

A poll worker who showed up as an observer in Philadelphia was reportedly being intimidated by fellow election workers telling him, to “go away,” and “you’re at the wrong place,” without ever looking at his paperwork which showed that he was employed at that location.

Justice Clarence Thomas made the following remarks in the Erie Pennsylvania case of the Republican party vs. Veronica Degraffenreid.

“The Pennsylvania Legislature established an unambiguous deadline for receiving mail-in ballots: 8 p.m. on election day. Dissatisfied, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court extended that deadline by three days. The court also ordered officials to count ballots received by the new deadline even if there was no evidence—such as a postmark—that the ballots were mailed by election day.”

Thomas added, “That decision to rewrite the rules seems to have affected too few ballots to change the outcome of any federal election. But that may not be the case in the future. These cases provide us with an ideal opportunity to address just what authority non-legislative officials have to set election rules and to do so well before the next election cycle. The refusal to do so is inexplicable.”

Following multiple accounts of election fraud, the Trump administration challenged the results of the 2020 Presidential Election.

In an eleven-page response by the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS), regarding the case of President Trump challenging the Pennsylvania election, the Supreme Court explained that the question was, “did the Supreme Court violate the election clause?”

Supreme Court Decision was no. In the statement provided by SCOTUS, they indicated the only way there would have been fraud is if they had changed the wording, and they did not.

Attorney Will Chamberlain tweeted the following messages on November 3, 2020:

A poll watcher in Philly was just wrongfully prevented from entering the polling place#StopTheSteal pic.twitter.com/iJTFtRk0Id — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 3, 2020

