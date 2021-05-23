SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department is searching for a man who is tied to seven burglaries of businesses in the city. They are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

On May 20, the SMPD released a public bulletin with a description of the man who is believed to have stolen from seven different stores, offices, salons, and more. He’s described as a young African American male in his 20’s, with short dreadlocks, a thin build, and a mustache. He wore a colorful backpack with a picture of Bart Simpson on it. He was seen wearing a camouflage hoodie, a black long sleeve with the brand Puma printed on it, grey pants with black stripes, and a blue bandana.

The suspect has been caught on camera entering these businesses, going through the employees’ only door, and taking personal items. He has been known for going into these businesses during the daytime. Lt. Rudy Flores from the SMPD stated that wallets, cell phones, and other property from employees had been stolen.

The police have increased their patrols in the areas of the burglaries hoping to identify and arrest the man. The businesses being targeted are located on Wilshire Blvd, Montana Ave, and Lincoln Blvd. Lt. Flores says the city’s Community Affairs Unit is communicating with local businesses on how to keep their places safe and will continue to do so until the man is detained.

The SMPD is relying on assistance from the public and is encouraging anyone with information to reach out. To relay any information, please contact Detective P. Zamfirov at (310)-458-8398, Sgt. C. Green at (310)-458-8414, or the Watch Commander at (310)-458-2249. If seen in public, please dial 911.